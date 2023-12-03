Ministry official gets fired after inking memorandum of understanding with non-existent country known as 'United States of Kailasa’

(MENAFN) In a startling turn of events, the Chief of Staff of the Paraguayan Ministry of Agriculture, Arnaldo Chamorro, has been relieved of his duties following the revelation that he signed a memorandum of understanding with a non-existent country known as the 'United States of Kailasa.' The controversy deepened as it emerged that several other ministerial officials hosted a delegation from this fictional nation, recognizing a self-proclaimed Hindu guru, Nithyananda Paramashivam, wanted in India for sex offenses, as its head of state.



The Paraguayan Ministry of Agriculture made the decision to terminate Chamorro's role after a copy of the memorandum surfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The document outlined Paraguay's commitment to exploring diplomatic relations with the fictitious 'United States of Kailasa' and, shockingly, acknowledged the sovereignty of the controversial figure, the "Hindu Supreme Pontiff Nithyananda Paramashivam."



The Hindu guru in question has faced allegations in India related to sexual offenses and abduction, adding a layer of scandal to the diplomatic blunder. Regional officials, besides Chamorro, also reportedly endorsed documents establishing ties with the imaginary nation, amplifying the gravity of the situation.



In an attempt to explain his actions, Chamorro addressed the media, stating that representatives from Kailasa had approached the ministry with proposals to assist Paraguay through various projects. He admitted to being misled, suggesting that the delegation had presented itself as genuinely interested in aiding the country.



Subsequently, the Ministry of Agriculture released a statement accusing the former chief of staff of "procedural errors" and emphasized that he signed the document without proper authorization and lacked the necessary powers for such a diplomatic procedure.



The scandal raises serious questions about the vetting processes within the ministry and the potential implications of engaging in diplomatic relations with entities that do not exist. It also underscores the need for heightened scrutiny when dealing with international agreements to prevent embarrassing incidents that could damage the reputation of the government.



As the fallout continues, there are calls for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the signing of the memorandum and the subsequent recognition of a controversial figure as a head of state, casting a shadow over the integrity of Paraguay's diplomatic practices.





