New Forecasted Capital Expenditure For Fiscal Year 2024 Stands At JD73 Million - Gov't

Government allocated JD1.729 billion as capital expenses for next year’s budget (Photo courtesy of Al-Mamlaka)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The new forecasted capital expenditure for the fiscal year 2024 stands at JD73.317 million, according to the 2024 public budget draft law.

The government allocated JD1.729 billion as capital expenses for next year's budget, in comparison with JD1.547 billion in the current year's budget, as reported by Al Mamlaka TV.



Approximately all estimated expenditure items in the draft law government were labeled "ongoing" and were allocated JD843.446 million, while the remaining "in progress" expenses were allocated JD812.566 million.



Governmental units' expenses for the year 2024 as forecasted reached JD564.638 million, while foreign loans to finance capital projects allocated JD39.610 million from the World Bank, International Fund for Agricultural Development, the Saudi Fund for Development and Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development. The allocation rose by JD1.65 million compared with JD37.963 million in the 2023 budget.



As for the new projects, the government allocated JD3.5 million to increase the capacity of grain warehouses in Ghabawi by 100,000 tonnes.



Moreover, JD7 million has been allocated to the General Population and Housing Census to be implemented in 2024. The local administration ministry budget will receive JD6.035 million for new capital projects including JD80,000 for pavement maintenance in the capital city of Amman.

The budget also allocated JD1.5 million for an environmental waste management project for the year 2024 to be implemented by the Public Works and Housing Ministry. Additionally, the budget of the Ministry of Agriculture will receive JD1.2 million for integrating modern technology in irrigation systems and another JD500,000 for establishing a new agricultural marketing company.



The government allocated JD4 million as capital expense to finance qualitative agricultural projects in the field of waste water treatment. Another JD12 million were allocated for integrating children with disability in education, in addition to dedicating JD1 million to establish a technical university college in Tafilah governorate.



The government listed JD3.4 million as capital expenses for supplying and installing mechanical water meters and an additional JD650,000 for upgrading sewage networks in the Kingdom.



Under the National Cyber Security Centre, the government allocated JD1.67 million for an awareness national programme designated for cyber security.



For the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority draft budget, the government allocated JD1 million to support the transportation sector in addition to allocating JD5 million to develop Al Quweira Industrial Park under the Aqaba Development Company budget.



The government allocated JD1.5 million to establish a new building for the Jordan Water Company (Miyahuna).

The capital expenses allocated for the governorates are capped at JD131.5 million for the fiscal year 2024, in which the largest share of JD18.517 million is allocated for Amman governorate, while Madaba governorate received the lowest allocation of JD8.6 million.