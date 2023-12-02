Eight Killed In Bus Attack In Northern Pakistan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (NNN-APP) – At least eight people were killed and 26 others injured, in shooting at a passenger bus last night, in the Diamir district of Gilgit-Baltistan region, in northern Pakistan, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Diamir, Arif Ahmed, said in a video statement that, some unknown gunmen opened fire at a passenger bus, in the Hudar Pari point of the Chilas area in Diamir, leaving eight people dead on the spot.

Two soldiers are also among those killed, who were going to their hometowns on vacations, said the official.

Police, security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

The medics feared that the death toll might further rise as some of the injured were in critical condition, added the official.

The bus was heading towards the eastern Rawalpindi city, adjacent to the capital, Islamabad, from the Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan, when it came under the attack.

Following the attack, the driver of the bus lost control and hit the vehicle into a truck on the road, which ignited and burnt the truck. The driver of the truck is also among those dead, said the reports.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.– NNN-APP

