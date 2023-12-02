Kuwait Int'l Book Fair Received Over 360,000 Visitors

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Faisal Al-Khameily

KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- The 46th edition of Kuwait International Book Fair attracted as many as 524 publishers from 29 countries with more than 171,000 entries on display.

Fifty-two publishing houses made their debuts at the annual event, held under the patronage of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah between November 22 and December 2.

The event received more than 360,000 visitors, including 18,400 students from 598 schools, general supervisor of the fair Saad Al-Enzi told KUNA after the closing ceremony on Saturday.

Of the 171,000 entries on display, 11,000 were new ones, including 2,000 child-centered books, Al-Enzi pointed out.

During the just ended edition of the fair, 140 functions, including workshops, seminars, symposia, panels and lectures, were organized by the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) in collaboration with competent state agencies and public interest societies from Kuwait and friendly countries, he added.

First launched on November 1, 1975, the Fairs draws publishers and cultural institutions from countries inside and outside the Arab region. (end)

