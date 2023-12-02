French President Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: President of the French Republic HE Emmanuel Macron arrived in Doha today, on a working visit to the country.

Upon his arrival at Hamad International Airport, His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were received by Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the French Republic HE Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al Thani, and HE Ambassador of the French Republic to the country Jean-Baptiste Faivre.