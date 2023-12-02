Fourth Meeting Of Political Consultations Between Azerbaijan Fms And Bulgaria Took Place

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The fourth meeting of political consultations between
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers and the Republic of Bulgaria was held
in Sofia, Azernews reports.
The delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan was headed by
Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev and the delegation of the
Republic of Bulgaria by Deputy Foreign Minister Tihomir
Stoychev.
During the consultations the current situation and prospects of
development of bilateral relations in political, economic, energy,
transport and humanitarian spheres, as well as cooperation within
international organisations were discussed.
The sides stressed the importance of the high-level reciprocal
visits in the development of bilateral relations, noting that the
visits expected next year will make an additional contribution to
the current dynamics of cooperation.
The mechanisms of strategic dialogue and political consultations
between the two countries, as well as the activity of the Joint
Commission on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation
between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Bulgaria
were highlighted.
The other side was informed about the situation in the region in
the post-conflict period, the mine threat in the liberated
territories of Azerbaijan, the large-scale reconstruction,
restoration and urban development works carried out by our country,
as well as the implementation of the State Programme "Great Return
to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan".
Detailed exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest
took place during the meeting.
During the visit to the Republic of Bulgaria, Deputy Foreign
Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, as well as Deputy Prime Minister and
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria Mrs Maria
Gabriel, Chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee of the National
Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria Mr Boyko Borisov and Advisor
to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria on Foreign and
Security Policy Mr Dragomir Zakov held meetings.
