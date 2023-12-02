COMCEC Ministerial Meeting Takes Place In Istanbul

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 39th ministerial meeting of the Standing Committee on
Economic and Trade Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organisation of
Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is taking place in Istanbul, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan is represented at the event by Deputy Minister of
Economy Sahib Mammadov.
The meeting of high-ranking experts of the ceremony will hold
technical discussions on the issues on the agenda and prepare draft
decisions to be submitted to the ministerial session.
The event will discuss efforts to improve co-operation among
COMCEC member countries in the fields of trade, finance, transport,
communications, agriculture, tourism, poverty reduction and digital
transformation.
In addition, panel sessions on "Global Recognition of Halal
Certificates" and "Alternative Resolution of Global Disputes" are
planned during the event.
The official opening ceremony of the event will take place on 4
December with the participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip
Erdogan.
The meeting will continue until 5 December.
