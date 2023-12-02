KNPC: Cooling Water Leaks At Refinery Fuel Units

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) announced that cooling water is leaking out of fuel units at the Mina Abdullah Refinery on Saturday morning.

The refinery's teams have begun the process of gradually and safely shutting down the units while taking all relevant precautionary measures, KNPC said on the social networking site X.

Maintenance workers are working to fix the defect as quickly as possible, and then to gradually restart the units in order to ensure that export operations are not impacted, it stated. (end)

