Iraqi Pavilion Inaugurated At Expo 2023

Doha, Qatar: Iraqi Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research H E Dr. Naeem Al Aboudi and Expo 2023 Doha Commissioner General H E Ambassador Bader bin Omar Al Dafa inaugurated the Iraqi pavilion in the international zone of the Expo 2023 Doha.

The event was attended by Their Excellencies heads of diplomatic missions and ambassadors accredited to the country, government officials, and those interested in environmental affairs.

The Iraqi pavilion is an enrichment to the global exhibition thanks to the innovations and Iraqi artwork and culture that the pavilion showcases.

On the occasion, Iraqi Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research H E Dr. Naeem Al Aboudi expressed his happiness for participating in Expo 2023 Doha, a significant event held for the first time in a desert country, expecting an unprecedented and distinguished edition, as has always been the case in Qatar.

Al Aboudi said that Iraqi institutions attach special importance to climate change and adopt an integrated approach in accordance with international efforts.

He added that the inauguration of the Iraqi pavilion demonstrates keenness to counter climate change strategically and in a proof-based approach.

Expo 2023 Doha presents an opportunity to advance Qatari-Iraqi cooperation in various fields, serving both peoples as well as benefiting the Arab region and the world.

Indeed, through its pavilion, Iraq aspires to partner with world countries in the pursuit of development, investment, and growth based on common interests, especially as the Iraqi government puts exceptional efforts to vitalize the economy.

The coming days will see even more pavilion inaugurations, especially as Expo 2023 Doha offers an exceptional opportunity encompassing the entire world in a single location and attracting millions of visitors.