Federal Bank Launches Exclusive Portal For Non-Resident Account Opening

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )-- Federal Bank announced the launch of an exclusive portal for Non-Resident Indians (NRI). Through the Portal, NRIs can now initiate opening a savings account from anywhere in the world, without the need to visit any branch. Doorstep courier service also has been introduced at select locations to collect the completed forms and duly attested KYC documents.

Joy PV, Senior Vice President and Country Head- Deposits, Wealth & Banca, Federal Bank, launched the portal at Dubai and Mrs. Sindhu Biju, Program Director of Radio Asia 947 FM and a prominent Journalist in UAE, opened the first account. Aravind Karthikeyan, Chief Representative Officer- GCC, Federal Bank and Sherin K Kuriakose, Chief Representative Officer- Dubai, Federal Bank, were also present during the launch event.

On the occasion of the launch, Shalini Warrier, Executive Director of Federal Bank, said, "Providing a seamless, frictionless account opening experience, while ensuring regulatory compliance, is the hallmark of our recently launched NR Online Portal. This is yet another initiative that reinforces our Bank's mantra of 'Digital at the fore, human at the core.' I encourage our valued Indian diaspora across the world to embark on their financial journey with us and enjoy exceptional banking experience."

With the launch of NR Online Portal, Federal Bank reaffirms its commitment to serving the unique financial needs of NRI customers. This exclusive NR account opening portal emphasizes a seamless on-boarding experience to NRI diaspora across the globe. The portal can be accessed through our website.

