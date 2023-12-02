'Made In Qatar 2023' Activities Continue With Huge Turnout

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Activities of the Made in Qatar 2023 last for the third day amid huge public turnout.

Held under the patronage of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the ninth edition of the expo is being held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre and continues until Saturday, December 2.

Organised by the Qatar Chamber in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the exhibition boasts the participation of more than 450 factories and industrial companies.

On the sidelines of the MIQ second day activated, two seminars were held.

The first seminar was delivered by QatarEnergy which reviewed Tawteen program and the In-Country Value (ICV).

For his part, Ahmed Saeed Al Kuwari, Service Sector Development and Maintenance Officer at the QatarEnergy Tawteen Department, provided an overview of the Tawteen program which is a national initiative aims to create local investment opportunities in Qatar's energy sector, including areas such as maintenance, drilling, and digital technology.

Al Kuwari highlighted that the program offers facilities and incentives for advanced companies, featuring shorter periods to award contracts, flexible procedures, and five-year contracts. It also facilitates advisory services and supplier development. During the symposium, he reviewed several tenders established by the settlement initiative launched in 2019.

In turn, Hamad Mohsin Ahmed Al Ejji, Manager of the In-Country Value (ICV), delivered a presentation on the programme and its services, including the certification of local value through an electronic application.

He noted that the program issued 6,800 tenders in the energy sector, resulting in the creation of approximately 4,400 jobs.

The second seminar, hosted by the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE), featured presentations by Hamad Khalil, Product Development Manager, and Samer Abu Zaghla, Education Manager at the QSE.

They presented a working paper titled Definition of Covered Short Selling Activities, Stock Lending and Borrowing and Market Making.'

During the seminar, Hamad Khalil emphasised that the QSE serves not only as a trading platform but also as a source of enrichment for financial knowledge, benefiting capital owners in their business development, which, in turn, contributes to the national economy in general.

Khalil highlighted that the QSE facilitates the trading of investment instruments, sales, and purchases, contributing to the enrichment of financial culture.

For his part, Samer Abu Zaghla reviewed the covered short-selling mechanisms for shares, a strategy where an investor expects the price of a share to drop.

He noted that in this case, the investor sells his shares in the market when the price falls and then buys them back to return to the lender.

Abu Zaghla noted that there are specific rules and procedures regulating this process to safeguard the market from potential risks.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, Qatar Chamber board members Nasser bin Suleiman Al Haidar and Dr. Mohammed bin Jawhar Al Mohammed, along with Dr. Bilal Turkiya, Chargé d'affaires at the Syrian Embassy in Qatar, attended the launch of the Wyndham Home digital platform.

The platform offers a wide range of products, including decoration accessories, indoor and outdoor furniture.

The launch ceremony was attended by Raed Abdulaziz Saqr, Chief Executive Officer of Wyndham Furniture & Trading, Eng. Mohamed Saqr, Executive Director, and heads and representatives of several companies in the furniture sector.

According to Mohammed Saqr, the platform is the first of its kind in the Gulf market and the largest in Qatar.

He expressed gratitude to the Qatar Chamber for its support to the national product and companies in the industrial sector, as well as for the opportunity to showcase products and services through the 'Made in Qatar' exhibition.