USD 347M Entertainment Destination Incoming In Saudi Arabia's Aseer

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)
Riyadh : Saudi Entertain-ment Ventures (Seven), a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, is developing a USD 346.6 million entertainment destination in the region of Aseer as part of its efforts to diversify the Kingdom.
The development-Seven Abha-is spread across 64,000 sqm with a built-up area of over 79,000 sqm. It is the company's fifth such project in the Kingdom, said Seven on November 26, as per reports.
Seven Abha will feature eight attractions, including a family entertainment centre with arcade games, rides and virtual reality areas. It will also have a Discovery Adventures jungle-themed attraction, a Play-Doh themed entertainment centre and a 12-hole indoor golf adventure area. A multipurpose venue will host live events, among others.
