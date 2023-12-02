Mahmood Ahmadu, President of NAGCC Investment statement on the 52nd UAE National Day

(MENAFN- Onliii Communications) On this joyous occasion, NAGCC Investments extends warmest wishes to the United Arab Emirates on its 52nd National Day celebration. As the UAE commemorates another year of unity and progress, we reflect with admiration on the nation's rich history and the visionary leadership of its founding fathers, notably the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan. His wisdom and dedication, alongside that of other influential leaders, have laid the bedrock for the UAE's success, fostering prosperity and harmony. At NAGCC Investments, we express deep appreciation for the UAE's visionary leaders, applauding their grace, wisdom, and innovation that have not only shaped the nation but also earned global admiration. In observance of this significant milestone, we extend our sincere wishes for continued prosperity and success for the United Arab Emirates.



