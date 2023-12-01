Tulukoota Triumphs In ISC Ladies Throwball

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Indian Sports Centre's (ISC) second throwball tournament for ladies, featuring 12 teams, saw Tulukoota emerging as the

champions. Indian ambassador Vipul was the chief guest at the finals and closing ceremony.

Karnataka Sangha Qatar was second and Mangalore Cultural Association third. Indira Ravi Kunder was selected as the best smasher, Vileeta Alvares the best catcher and Muriel Meryln won the best all-rounder award. The tournament had Indian national referee Jojimon Devasia officiating in the tournament in Qatar.

ISC president E P Abdul Rahman addressed the gathering. Indian Cultural Centre president A P Manikantan, Indian Community Benevolent Forum president Shanavas Bava, ISC vice president John Desa, general secretary Nihad Ali, secretary Pradeep Pillai, head of Throwball Sujatha Fernandez, management committee members Purushotaman Appavoo, Trupthi Kale, Deepesh Govindankutty and Shalini Tiwary, were present.

MENAFN01122023000067011011ID1107524290