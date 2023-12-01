Contract To Train Iraqi Ministry Of Interior In GIS

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By John Lee.
Baghdad-based Atlas for GIS and Surveying Systems has won a contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for a "GIS Training Program for the Ministry of Interior in Baghdad"
The contract is valued at $45,050.
(Source: UNGM)
