Kodak Alaris Named A 'Major Player' In IDP By The IDC Marketscape

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Kodak Alaris has been named a 'Major Player' in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Software 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49988723, November 2023). Partner and customer feedback played a role in how IDC MarketScape evaluated Kodak Alaris' strategies and capabilities in the IDP market, in addition to its IDP solutions including Kodak Info Input Solution, Kodak Capture Pro Software, and INfuse Smart Connected Scanning Solution from Kodak Alaris.

The IDC MarketScape states that“Kodak Alaris leverages a best-of-breed approach of 3rd party IDP providers, 1st and 3rd party hardware, and in-house and 3rd party service capabilities. This curated approach, although new, makes it a vendor of consideration for any organization looking to experiment, learn, or expand its use of IDP more broadly.”

In June, Kodak Alaris announced the formation of a new dedicated business solutions organization and strategic new hires, focused on helping customers across all industries to realize greater business value at speed and scale. The new structure supports its goal to accelerate growth within its adjacent IDP offerings.

“We are honored to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Major Player in Worldwide Intelligent Document Processing. We understand the unique challenges our customers face in enabling successful digital transformation, particularly across invoice processing, claims processing, and onboarding. We are proud to offer cutting-edge solutions, backed by professional services that address our customers' requirements and resolve their challenges head-on,” said Jim Forger, Vice President of Business Solutions at Kodak Alaris.

About IDC MarketScape:IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Kodak Alaris:

Kodak Alaris is a leading provider of enterprise data capture and intelligent document processing solutions that simplify business processes. Powered by decades of image science innovation, our award-winning software, document scanners, and services are available worldwide and through our network of channel partners.