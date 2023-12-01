Oculoplastic Surgeon, Dr. Aditi Mehta Grewal, Shines At Prestigious International Ophthalmology Conferences In USA

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Renowned Oculoplastic Surgeon Dr. Aditi Mehta Grewal , MD, FICO (UK), FAICO, from Grewal Eye Institute recently showcased her expertise at two back-to-back prestigious international conferences, leaving an indelible mark in the field of ophthalmic and facial plastic surgery.

The first event, the 54th Fall Symposium of the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS), held in San Francisco on November 2-3, 2023, was a platform where Dr. Aditi Mehta Grewal, along with her esteemed colleague Dr. Kasturi Bhattacharjee, presented groundbreaking research. Their focus was on innovative techniques for droopy eyelid surgery, specifically discussing the use of Frontalis flap in severe congenital ptosis. Additionally, the duo delved into the utilization of platelet-rich plasma and fibrin in eyelid and socket surgery, leveraging patients' own growth factors for reconstructing eyelid and eye socket deficits.

The ASOPRS conference is worlds largest gatherings of ophthalmic and facial plastic surgeons. The theme of this year's conference has been "Reanimation in Facial Palsy with Aesthetic and Functional Plastic Surgery."

Moving seamlessly to the Annual Conference of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), also held in San Francisco on November 3-6, 2023, Dr. Aditi took center stage as the instructor for a course on the multifaceted presentation of orbital trauma. Her comprehensive discussion covered the presentation, management, and surgical outcomes for foreign bodies in the orbits and face following an accidental trauma.

Furthermore, Dr. Aditi assumed the role of Chief Instructor and Program Director for a hands-on training course on Periocular Rejuvenation. This fully booked course garnered significant attention from participating doctors, who were treated to an in-depth understanding of complex facial anatomy and Periocular rejuvenation techniques. Using silicone facial mannequins, Dr. Aditi, alongside her colleagues, provided hands-on training encompassing chemical peels, platelet-rich plasma therapy, botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid fillers, and collagen threads. The course was exceptionally well-received, with attendees expressing their appreciation for the practice tips and valuable insights gained.

Dr. Aditi Mehta Grewal's approach to facial surgery, particularly aesthetic procedures, centers around enhancement and improvement of appearance of human face. As the only double fellowship-trained Oculoplastic surgeon north of Delhi, she brings immense experience in both non-surgical and surgical procedures aimed at enhancing the face and Periocular region. Her expertise spans a range of combinations, including Botox, fillers, and eyelid bag surgery (blepharoplasty).

Emphasizing the importance of professional training and preparation, Dr. Aditi believes that achieving beautiful results while avoiding complications and inadvertent injuries is paramount. As an ophthalmologist, her unique skill set not only improves vision but also enhances one's appearance for the world to see. Dr. Aditi Mehta Grewal heads the department of Oculoplastics and Aesthetics at Grewal Eye Institute, Chandigarh, India, which has been recognized as the world's fourth JCI certified eye hospital.