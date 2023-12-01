China Simulation Targets And Defeats B-21 Stealth Bomber

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Chinese researchers have recently run a simulation suggesting that China's new stealth aircraft, detection technologies and hypersonic missiles can defeat America's next-generation B-21 stealth bomber in a conflict scenario.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that a Chinese research team conducted a computer simulation showing China's new stealth aircraft can outmaneuver the US's new Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider using advanced stealth aircraft, hypersonic missiles and advanced tactics.

The SCMP report notes that the simulation, led by associate professor Chen Jun from Northwestern Polytechnical University, was detailed in the peer-reviewed Acta Aeronautica et Astronautica Sinica journal.

The report says that with cutting-edge hardware and tactics, Chinese forces could detect and down a B-21-like stealth platform, emphasizing the complexity and intensity of potential air battles between the two superpowers.

The report notes that the B-21, central to the US Air Force's Penetrating Counter Air (PCA) strategy , is a stealth bomber capable of flying deep into enemy territory and launching significant attacks. It says that despite its advanced stealth technology, the B-21 faces potential threats from China's strong area denial capabilities, which include large radar networks and hypersonic missiles.

The source mentions that the Chinese simulation featured new technologies such as stealth fighter aircraft with“conformal skin” to detect heat and electric signals, unmanned wingman drones and hypersonic missiles with adjustable solid-fuel pulse engines.

It also notes that the simulation highlighted the potential of artificial intelligence in air combat, suggesting that decision-making could shift rapidly between pilots, drones and missiles, requiring powerful AI algorithms capable of running on military platforms.