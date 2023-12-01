Omega Seiki Mobility Inaugurates First In Segment Green-Energy Powered COCO Service Centre In NCR

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 30th November 2023 – Omega Seiki Mobility has raised the bar with the inauguration of its first in segment avant-garde Company-Owned-Company-Operated (COCO) Service Centre for their Electric Vehicles. Nestled strategically at Sector 15 A, Faridabad, Haryana- 121007. Boasting an expansive 30,000 sq ft. footprint and equipped with 7 state-of-the-art service bays staffed by a team of over 20 highly skilled service engineers, the COCO Service Centre is poised to deliver a seamless and unparalleled experience for customers seeking electric vehicle service. With the capacity to service over 3,000 vehicles annually which is about 30% of the overall sales, this facility redefines the service infrastructure paradigm. The COCO Service Centre takes a sustainable approach by being green energy powered. This eco-friendly initiative aligns with the global push towards sustainability.



The initiative of the COCO Service Centre's 24/7 operational status aims to provide drivers with the utmost convenience, allowing them to schedule vehicle servicing during non-working hours. Recognizing the vehicle's critical role as a livelihood asset for drivers, the facility goes the extra mile by providing bedding for drivers to rest while their vehicles are serviced. Whether opting for night-time servicing or another preferred time slot, the COCO Service Centre is tailored to accommodate a diverse range of customer preferences.



Omega Seiki Mobility, prior to the launch in Faridabad, plans to inaugurate three additional COCO Service Centres in the coming year. The strategic expansion includes the opening of facilities in Bangalore and Chennai, with a meticulous evaluation process preceding the unveiling of the third location. As the brand continues to pioneer advancements in sustainable mobility, the planned expansion aligns with its overarching goal of facilitating a cleaner, greener, and more efficient future for electric vehicle users nationwide.



Mr. Uday Narang, the Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility, emphasized the strategic significance of the COCO Service Centre, stating, "This facility is more than a milestone; it's a strategic investment in our commitment to delivering unparalleled service. We are architects of change, pioneering a revolution where electric vehicles transcend transportation to become catalysts for a cleaner, greener, and safer world. Service, to us, is not just a transaction; it's a pledge to uphold the reliability and performance of our vehicles throughout their lifespan. Our focus on green energy, smart engineering, and data-driven solutions positions us at the forefront of shaping the future of mobility."



This state-of-the-art COCO Service Centre will also be a training ground for the existing 190 plus Dealerships across the Nation to enhance the already developed service infrastructure in accordance with the increasing product line-up every year. Rooted in a profound commitment to sustainable mobility, the brand envisions a future where electric vehicles seamlessly integrate into society, fostering an ecosystem characterized by environmental responsibility, safety, and congestion-free mobility. As one of India's foremost clean energy incubators, Omega Seiki Mobility remains synonymous with driving India's success story in sustainability. This COCO Service Centre also stands as a reliable resource for vehicle maintenance, ensuring continuity of service when dealerships are closed.

