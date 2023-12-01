Asian Gastronomic Fairs Await At Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 1 Dec 2023, 9:19 AM

With a gastronomic adventure that spans the rich tapestry of Japanese, Korean, Thai, and Chinese cuisines , this hotel promises an unparalleled dining experience that transcends borders.

At Minato, the hotel's premier Japanese dining destination, embark on a sensory journey to the Land of the Rising Sun. Here, a wide array of sushi, sashimi, and all your Japanese favourites await, meticulously crafted to perfection. What sets Minato apart is not just the culinary excellence but also the immersive experience it offers with traditional Japanese private dining rooms.

As you step into Minato, you're transported to the streets of traditional Tokyo, surrounded by the subtle sounds of chefs at work and the aroma of freshly prepared dishes. The ambience captures the essence of Japan, creating a space where every meal becomes a celebration.

Indulge in Fantasy at Sumibiya: All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ

The classic all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ experience at Sumibiya is a culinary adventure that lets you eat like you're in the midst of your favourite Korean drama.

Picture this: succulent meats sizzling on the grill at your table, an array of banchan tantalizing your taste buds, and an ambience that mirrors the vibrancy of Seoul. Sumibiya is a gastronomic delight, inviting you to partake in the communal spirit of Korean dining. It's an experience that goes beyond the ordinary, where every bite tells a story of pop culture and culinary tradition.

Journey to Thailand at Yum: A Thai Culinary Oasis

For those craving the authentic flavours of Thailand, Yum beckons with open arms. Our Thai Papa Chef brings the original tastes of Thailand to your table, creating flavours that transport you to the bustling streets of Bangkok. From the unmistakable aroma of Pad Thai to the bold spices of Thai curries, every dish at Yum is a masterpiece.

Take a culinary trip to China at China Club: Where Beijing Meets Dubai

China Club takes you on a journey through the heart of China. As you step inside, the ambience transports you to a classic Beijing restaurant, complete with traditional Chinese decor. The menu is a tantalizing fusion of authentic Chinese dishes and delectable Indo-Chinese creations, ensuring that every palate finds its perfect match.

From the crispy Peking duck to the delicate dim sum, each dish at China Club is a testament to the rich culinary heritage of China. The restaurant provides an immersive experience that bridges the gap between Dubai and the classic upscale restaurants of Beijing.

Your Asian culinary journey awaits at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek. Time to indulge your senses and embark on a gastronomic adventure that transcends borders.

