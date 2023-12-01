CID Arrests Pastor Jerome

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, Dec 1 (Daily Mirror) – Pastor Jerome Fernando has been reportedly arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) this morning in connection with an ongoing investigation against him.

Fernando arrived at the CID this morning for the second consecutive day to give a statement in connection with a controversial Sunday sermon.

On Thursday, he gave an 8-hour-long statement to the CID and was arrested this morning after recording further statements, his lawyers said.

Pastor Fernando arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on Wednesday morning following a court order that directed authorities not to arrest him in connection with a controversial Sunday sermon.

Fernando, who had been under CID investigations for contentious remarks against Buddhism, Islam and Hinduism, left the country on May 15 this year.

