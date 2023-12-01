Azerbaijani FM Meets With OSCE Secretary General

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with OSCE
Secretary General Helga Schmid within the framework of his
participation in the 30th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council
in Skopje. Azernews reports, citing the Ministry
of Foreign Affairs.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the main
directions of bilateral Azerbaijan-OSCE co-operation, challenges
currently faced by the OSCE, as well as regional and international
security issues.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed the importance of multilateral
platforms, including the OSCE, in observing and defending the basic
provisions of international law, including such basic principles as
territorial integrity and sovereignty.
The meeting addressed the realities of the post-conflict period
in Azerbaijan, the reconstruction of territories liberated from
occupation and the gradual return of IDPs to these territories, the
threat of landmines as the biggest obstacle to the rehabilitation
and return activities, as well as the efforts of our country
towards the promotion of the peace process.
Against the background of Armenia's failure to withdraw its
armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, contrary to the
commitments undertaken by Armenia, the other side was informed
within 24 hours in September of this year about the anti-terrorist
measures implemented by Azerbaijan.
As the representatives of international organisations confirmed,
it was stressed that there was no violence against the peaceful
population, and as for the departure of the Armenian residents from
our territories, it was stressed that the responsibility for that
falls on Armenia and the so-called regime under its control.
In this regard, the inadmissibility of double standards and
selective approach towards the basic principles of international
law, such as territorial integrity and restoration of sovereignty
was noted.
Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the
meeting.
