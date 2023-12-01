Azerbaijan To Make Amendments To Some Legislative Acts

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Amendments will
be made to some legislative acts concerning the application of the
new law by the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market
Control, said the Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan
Vugar Gulmammadov during the event on 'Introduction of new
legislation on public procurement', Trend reports.
The chairman said that the law is designed not to create
problems, but to solve them.
"If an institution has a problem with the application and
implementation of any legal act, it should be reviewed,"
Gulmammadov emphasized.
According to him, the Chamber of Accounts is working on a guide
for auditing state sales and it is already at the final stage.
"The purpose of this manual is to perform work related to the
functional task of the Chamber," the chairman said.
