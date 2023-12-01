China's Dominance In Green Energy Is Beacon For Investors

(MENAFN- Asia Times) As 70,000 political and business leaders, diplomats, financiers and activists have flown to Dubai to talk about ways to avoid environmental disaster due to climate change at COP28, the annual international climate summit convened by the UN, China has emerged as a global leader in renewable energy.

With an impressive surge in clean energy infrastructure, China now boasts more significant solar generating capacity than the rest of the world combined.



This remarkable feat not only positions the country of 1.4 billion people as a pioneer in sustainable energy, but also signals a promising future that is likely to attract investors from around the globe.

However, China remains by far the world's biggest carbon-dioxide polluter, pumping out nearly a third of annual emissions, or more than the US, the European Union, and Africa combined.

But despite this, the People's Republic's commitment to renewable energy is evident in the rapid expansion of its solar and wind power capacities.



The country has strategically invested in the development of large-scale solar farms, harnessing the abundant sunlight across its vast landscapes.

