New Standards For Construction Of Shelters In Educational Institutions To Be Created In Ukraine - MES

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Zhytomyr City Council and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Ukraine to create new standards for shelters.

This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, Ukrinform reported.

"Its goal is to create technical documentation and design projects for shelters in educational institutions, which will be used to build new shelters in schools and kindergartens in Ukraine," the statement said.

It is noted that such shelter designs will take into account the needs of children for mental and physiological comfort and will comply with new state building codes.

The Ministry of Education and Science informed that the developed project documentation will be publicly available to all Ukrainians and uploaded to the Diia application. This will allow all communities to save money and significantly reduce the time to start building shelters.

"Within the framework of the signed memorandum, design and estimate documentation will be developed for kindergartens for 100, 150, 200 and 250 people of project capacity and for schools for 200, 300, 500, 700 people," the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Education and Science, in 2024, the Zhytomyr City Council will equip the first shelters according to the new standards in the city's educational institutions. In the future, based on these standard projects, the ministry will promote the construction of shelters throughout the country so that every child has access to quality education even during the war.

As reported, the budget for next year provides UAH 2.5 billion for the repair and construction of shelters in educational institutions.