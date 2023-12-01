(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) niluu the Vegan Silkwear Brand Celebrates the Animal Kingdom with Elegant Print



For Fall Winter Collection 2023, the PETA-Approved vegan silkwear brand niluu presents the 'Jovi' Print - an exquisite Jacquard fabric toile that encapsulates the beauty of the animal kingdom but also invites you to embrace the symbolism of these creatures: the elegance of leopards, the strength of tigers, the playfulness of monkeys, and the wisdom of snakes.



The shirt is crafted for utmost elegance, with a slim relaxed fit, functional buttons, a mandarin collared neck, and cuffed sleeves. The cargo pants, with utility pockets, flattering pleats, and a cuffed tie detail at the ankle, redefine the concept of casual chic. While the maxi dress features a retro glam silhouette with a high neckline and a loose bow detail. All the styles will cover every activity, from beach walks and lunches to boat cruises, dinners and even slumber, filled with sustainability and style.



Amidst dove gray and midnight blue, the print encapsulates twilight's duality-a visual allegory of nature's harmonious contrasts. 'Jovi' is an ode to the wild's marvels, to women's empowerment, grace and niLuu's ethos, inviting you to embrace these creatures' symbolism: audacity, grace, whimsy, and sagacity.