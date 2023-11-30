The Renewal Of Xwin Tokenomics: A Deep Dive Into The Next-Gen Financial Asset At Xwin.Finance

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) 1. What is xWIN?

Shah Alam, Malaysia, 30th November 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , xWIN is a blockchain-powered platform catering to crypto funds, family offices, institutional investors, and individual investors. By offering products curated by hedge funds and professional traders, the platform enables stable investment activities for its users. Key features include tokenization of strategies developed by hedge funds and professional traders, the ability to create custom portfolios akin to investment trusts, and the option for crypto funds and professional investors to publicly showcase their funds to a wider audience.

The platform's distinguishing characteristics lie in its DeFi nature, enabling a self-custodial ecosystem, a fee system modeled after traditional hedge fund models but easily collected through blockchain technology, a robo-advisor feature facilitating easy portfolio management for individual investors, and an increasing interest from traditional institutional and financial investors.

2. xWIN Token's Tokenomics

xWIN issues the xWIN Token, intending to make it applicable in the next generation of the financial world. Unlike other projects, xWIN has not conducted any ICO or IEO and refrains from manipulating prices via market-making firms. To further boost business activities and platform adoption, the project team has significantly revised the tokenomics of xWIN Token. The value of xWIN Token is directly correlated with the growth of xWIN.

Key directions include:

1) A decision to burn 30 million tokens out of the planned issuance of 100 million tokens by 2023.

2) 30 million tokens of xWIN Community will be scheduled to burn in 2024.

3) Significant reduction in the number of tokens obtainable through staking activities.

4) Strengthening the position of xWIN Token as a financial token for the next generation, primarily through discounts and utilization within xWIN.

5) Utilizing tokens for fostering and activating communities for financial professionals and aspirants.

6) Reaffirming the commitment to compliance by restricting the unrestricted sale of a large number of tokens by the operating team.





























3. xWIN's Upgraded Platform Version Released

xWIN has finally launched the upgraded version of its platform, bringing forth a new era of decentralized fund management on the BNB Chain and Arbitrum. As operated by xWIN TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD, with support from affiliated companies in Japan (xWIN, Inc) and Singapore (xWIN AM), xWIN, available at , aims to leverage blockchain technology to address critical issues in traditional finance and contribute to a more equitable global financial landscape. With a focus on wealth preservation and maximization, the platform endeavors to make a positive impact on the world by democratizing access to professional financial products akin to those offered by BlackRock.

