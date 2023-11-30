-->


Azerbaijan, UK Discuss Bilateral And Multilateral Cooperation (PHOTO)


11/30/2023 3:10:00 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30 . Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, within the framework of the 30th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, has met with the UK Minister of State for the Armed Forces James Heappie, Trend reports.

During the meeting bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK was discussed.

Will be updated

MENAFN30112023000187011040ID1107517947

