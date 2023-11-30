Azerbaijan, UK Discuss Bilateral And Multilateral Cooperation (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30 . Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, within the framework
of the 30th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, has met with
the UK Minister of State for the Armed Forces James Heappie, Trend
reports.
During the meeting bilateral and multilateral cooperation
between Azerbaijan and the UK was discussed.
