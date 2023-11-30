Wetlands Hold Answers To Climate Mitigation, Adaptation

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Along Asian coastlines, there are many areas where rural communities are experiencing alarming rates of sea-level rise due to the loss of their mangrove cover . Europe also has lost half of its wetlands , much of it through drainage.

Last year, the Andalusian parliament legalized the widespread abstraction of underground water by strawberry farmers, which is drying up the Doñana wetland and leading to the desertification of Spain .

Degradation of Sahelian wetlands in north-central Africa has caused resource scarcity, undermining human well-being and compelling people to migrate.

In Indonesia , peat swamps are rapidly being logged, burned, and converted for agriculture, causing massive forest fires affecting the respiratory health of millions of people.

Meanwhile, as you read this, the world's largest tropical wetland ecosystem, the Pantanal of Brazil, is being scorched by wildfires .

What, you may ask, does this have to do with an annual UN climate conference, COP28, which is focused on emissions reduction and coping with the impacts of a globally heating world?

Well, everything.

Mitigation refers to reducing the amount of greenhouse gases trapped in the atmosphere to slow the rate of climate change. The most important action needed in this aspect is rapid and ambitious emission reduction.

