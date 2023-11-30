LIVE UPDATES: Humanitarian Pause In Gaza Extended For 7Th Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar announced the extension of the truce for another 24 hours, as the humanitarian pause in Gaza between the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Israel was set to expire at 7 am local time on day 7, November 30, 2023.

As the day 7 begins, watch this page for more live updates :

----

[8:14am Doha Time] Qatar announces extension of Gaza truce for an additional day

The Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari announced that the Palestinian and Israeli sides have reached an agreement to extend the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip for an additional day (Thursday, November 30, 2023).

The ceasefire between the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Israel will be under the same conditions as earlier, which are a ceasefire and the entry of humanitarian aid.

[6:45am Doha Time] IN PHOTOS: Palestinian prisoners embraced by their families

Family members have greeted Palestinian prisoners as they arrived in Ramallah on an International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) bus from Israel's Ofer military prison.

The 30 women and children released as part of this sixth prisoner-hostage exchange include activist Ahed Tamimi and writer Lama Khater.



Newly released Ahed Tamimi stands among supporters in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank early on November 30, 2023. (Photo by Jaafar Ashtiyeh / AFP)

Ahed Tamimi (R) greeted by relatives during a welcome ceremony in Ramallah on November 30, 2023. (Photo by John MacDougall / AFP)



A newly released prisoner (R) hugs a relative. (Photo by Jaafar Ashtiyeh / AFP)



Newly released prisoners are surrounded by supporters in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank early on November 30, 2023. (Photo by Jaafar Ashtiyeh / AFP)