Russia's Command Post Vehicle Destroyed By HIMARS In Southern Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Special Operations Forces have adjusted HIMARS fire on a Russian command post vehicle in the southern direction.

The relevant video was posted by the Special Operations Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“During reconnaissance actions in the southern direction, the operators of the 73rd Naval Special Operations Forces Center revealed an enemy command post vehicle used by the invaders to control their units,” the report states.

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crew adjusted the HIMARS fire of Ukraine's artillery unit on the enemy target.

“Following the well-aimed strike, the enemy command post vehicle can no longer be restore, i.e. has been destroyed completely,” the Ukrainian military noted.

A reminder that, since February 24, 2022, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine have reached about 327,580 troops.

Video:

Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine