IAEA Team Reports On Explosions In Close Proximity Of Khmelnytskyi NPP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of November 29, 2023, a team of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), monitoring the situation at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), heard several explosions in close proximity.

The relevant statement was made by the IAEA in its latest update published on the website, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In western Ukraine, an IAEA team monitoring the situation at the Khmelnitsky Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) reported hearing several explosions in close proximity, over a 20-minute period late last night while in their quarters,” the report states.

The plant was not directly affected, but the incident showed that all of Ukraine's nuclear power plants remain at risk as long as the war continues, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi noted.

“Much of the world's attention – and rightly so – is focused on the very real dangers facing the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, which is of special concern as it is located on the frontline. But last night's event serves as a reminder that we must not forget about the other nuclear sites in Ukraine, which are also potentially exposed to missile and other attacks,” Grossi said.

In his words, all of Ukraine's nuclear facilities remain vulnerable, either directly if hit by a missile or indirectly if their off-site power supplies are disrupted.

A reminder that, on the night of November 29, 2023, Russia attacked Ukraine's territory with Shahed-type combat drones and Kh-59 guided air-launched missiles. Ukrainian forces intercepted two enemy missiles and 21 suicide drones.