WB Country Manager: Azerbaijan Can Overcome Risks Of Climate Change

The presentation conference Country Climate and Development
Reports, which explores economic growth and analyses it in terms of
climate change, is one of the new significant research tools of the
World Bank, and Azerbaijan is one of the first countries selected
to conduct this research on a global scale.
Stefanie Stallmeister, the Country Manager for the World Bank in
Azerbaijan, told Azernews during the presentation
conference of the World Bank Group held on the Azerbaijan Country
Climate and Development Report.
“Azerbaijan is fairly impacted and faces risks due to the global
de-carbonization efforts, and at the same time, it is also impacted
by climate change. For example, we will see increased water
scarcity and increased heat in Azerbaijan," she said.
The WB Country Manager also mentioned how it can affect
agriculture in the country.
"This will especially impact agriculture, where a large portion
of people in Azerbaijan work. So the report has two major sets of
recommendations. One set of recommendations looks at the transition
and decarbonization efforts and how to achieve them. One of the key
recommendations is to accelerate the transition and increase the
share of renewable sources in the energy mix. This will also help
Azerbaijan eventually export the energy generated from renewable
sources to Europe. The second set of recommendations looks at
adaptation to climate change. One of the key recommendations, for
example, is to invest in irrigation systems. The important message
is in the self-interest of Azerbaijan, and it is good for
Azerbaijan,” Stefanie Stallmeister added.
