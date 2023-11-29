New Speakers Announced For IBBC Dubai Conference

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) has announced more leading speakers for its Dubai conference on 7th and 8th December, including H.E. Mr Zyad Ali Fadhil, Minister of Electricity, Dr Samir Al Waely, CBI, Dr Abdulkareem, AL Faisal, Chairman of PM's advisory council, Ms Begard Talabani the Minister for water resources and agriculture, Dr Salar Ameen, Chairman of the National Investment Commission and Mr Rasheed Al Janabi President of Iraq- GE Vernova.

The overall topic is 'Iraq- a sustainable future' to coincide with the Cop 28 event in Dubai, and also to examine how Iraq can sustain and diversify its economy, energy, business and education beyond a high oil price.

A significant line up of speakers in various sectors, will not only cast light on how Iraq can develop into the future, but also the open nature of the event enables delegates to meet and interact with the speakers and IBBC members.

