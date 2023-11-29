Sri Lankan Judge Appointed To Seychelles Court Of Appeal

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

A Sri Lankan judge has been appointed to the Seychelles Court of Appeal, the Seychelles News Agency reported.

Two new non-resident judges of the Court of Appeal of Seychelles were sworn in on Wednesday morning at State House in the presence of the Vice-President of Seychelles, Ahmed Afif.

The two judges both come from neighbouring nations, with Judge Karuna Gunesh-Balaghee being from Mauritius, and Janak De Silva from Sri Lanka.

“I am very happy to be here, and I see this as an opportunity to work with different judicial officers from different countries, and get a different experience outside my country,” said Judge De Silva, after having sworn in.

De Silva is a justice of the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka, where he has also held positions as justice for the Court of Appeal of Sri Lanka.

Judge Gunesh-Balaghee said that she has“accepted the nomination with a lot of humility. This is a big responsibility for me, and I want to thank the CAA [Constitutional Appointments Authority] for the confidence ... in my abilities.”

She added that she hopes to perform to a good standard and work closely with her colleagues.

Karuna Gunesh-Balaghee has extensive experience, having worked in criminal cases from 1995 to 2006, been a legal advisor to the Mauritius Revenue Authority and also been a parliamentary counsel at the Attorney General's Office in Mauritius.

The two justices will be based in their resident countries.

The Court of Appeal of Seychelles is made up of five Justices of Appeal including the President of the Court of Appeal and the Chief Justice.

The Court of Appeal sits for three terms each year. These are during the vacation of the Supreme Court and are generally April, August and December. ( Seychelles News Agency / Colombo Gazette)