Jahez-Kuwait Announces Its Exciting End Of Year Campaign With Valuable Prizes, Including A Luxury SUV

Kuwait City: Jahez International Company (“Jahez-Kuwait”), a pioneering platform that connects customers with their favorite restaurants through online orders, announced the launch of its end-of-year campaign, which includes a series of draws offering customers a chance to win from a variety of valuable prizes including a luxury SUV. The campaign serves as a testament to the Company's commitment to enhancing the customer experience and expressing gratitude to its growing loyal customer base.

Jahez-Kuwait's campaign offers several valuable prizes, creating an exciting opportunity for customers to enter the draws while enjoying food from their favorite restaurants. By simply placing an order through the Jahez-Kuwait app, customers will automatically enter a weekly draw for a chance to win KD100 credit or KD1,000 cash. Over the campaign's duration, a total of KD10,000 in credit and KD40,000 in cash will be awarded. The highlight of the campaign culminates in two major draws: the first will be held on 26th December 2023 with a cash prize of KD10,000 and the grand finale on 30th January 2024, where a lucky winner will drive away in a luxurious SUV. To participate, customers need to place a minimum order of KD1.500 from any restaurant on the app, with Jahez-Prime subscribers enjoying double chances for every order.

The end of year campaign launched by Jahez-Kuwait aligns with the Company's corporate vision of continuously expanding its operations and customer base. Spanning over 10 weeks, the campaign reflects Jahez-Kuwait's innovative approach to driving customer engagement and providing exceptional services. Jahez-Kuwait has established itself as a pioneer in Kuwait's food delivery service industry since entering the local market in 2022. The Company has successfully onboarded a variety of local and international restaurants, achieved numerous milestones, and set new standards in service and customer satisfaction. Moreover, the Company's launch of its end of year campaign serves a testament to Jahez-Kuwait's relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to innovation in the food delivery sector.

Faisal Alsaei, Marketing Manager at Jahez-Kuwait stated,“We are excited to launch this campaign for our loyal customers, offering a variety of valuable prizes that they can win in celebration of their journey with Jahez-Kuwait. The selection of prizes, including the luxury SUV, reflects our dedication to providing extraordinary experiences beyond the conventional food delivery service. With several ways to win, we look forward to witnessing the participation of both new and existing Jahez-Kuwait customers who will take advantage of this unique opportunity.”

Alsaei added,“At Jahez-Kuwait, we are always looking for different ways to give back to our customers and the community. This campaign reflects our ethos, which is to deliver more than just food but an exceptionally well-rounded experience. As part of our customer-centric approach, we aspire to create a community of satisfied customers who feel valued and appreciated. Having said that, we eagerly look forward to seeing who will emerge as the lucky winners in our draws and wish all our customers the very best of luck.”

It is worth mentioning that Jahez-Kuwait entered the competitive food delivery industry with an innovative approach that focuses on enhancing the delivery experience for customers and restaurants. By allowing customers to simply drop a pin for delivery without needing to enter an address, Jahez-Kuwait provides a seamless and intuitive experience that takes convenience to a new level. The platform further empowers its users with flexible payment options, offering the freedom to pay anytime, whether before or after delivery, putting the control squarely in customers' hands. Additionally, in collaboration with select partners, Jahez offers up to 50% off at some restaurants, providing unmatched value and making it a truly compelling choice for food delivery in Kuwait.

About Jahez:

Jahez-Kuwait is a subsidiary of Jahez International Company KSA, one of the largest food delivery companies in Saudi Arabia. Founded in 2016, Jahez was quick to gain traction in the food delivery industry in Saudi Arabia, emerging as a prominent player with over 1.3 million active users and over 34,000 delivery partners across Saudi Arabia as of 31st March 2021. In 2022, Jahez entered the Kuwaiti market while simultaneously launching its Bahrain operation during the same year.