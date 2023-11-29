Brent Oil Prices Above $83 A Barrel At ICE

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Brent oil futures with delivery in January climbed above $83 per barrel at the London-based ICE for the first time since November 15, according to trading data, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

Brent prices gained 1.71% to $83.06 per barrel.

Brent futures retreated later to $82.69 per barrel, up 1.26%. WTI futures with the settlement in January edged up by 1.31% to $77.54 per barrel.