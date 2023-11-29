Transit of commodities through Iran increase by 28.2 percent in 8 months

(MENAFN) The deputy transport minister has revealed a notable increase of 28.2 percent in the transit of commodities through Iran during the initial eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-November 21) compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.



Shahriyar Afandizadeh attributed this growth to the successful promotion of transit negotiations and the implementation of the "Iran-Way" initiative, emphasizing that 9,458,862 tons of goods were transited through Iran in the first eight months of the current year.



Afandizadeh highlighted the ongoing trend of setting transit records in the country, pointing to the rising interest of governments, traders, and stakeholders in the transportation sector from neighboring, regional, and extra-regional nations.



This growing interest underscores the effectiveness of the 13th government's transformational approach to the strategic issue of transit, with a specific emphasis on fostering comprehensive economic relations with neighboring countries.



Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash explained that the "Iran Way" initiative, introduced by the current Iranian government, enables neighboring countries to utilize Iran as a route or solution to streamline their access to international waters.

