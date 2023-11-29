Cairo: Gaza Truce Going Smoothly On 1St Day Of Extension

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The truce between Palestinians and the Israeli occupation went on unimpeded on the first day of extension by two more days thanks to the concerted efforts of Egypt and Qatar, and serious US backing, said an Egyptian official on Wednesday.

Egypt has stepped up efforts around the clock to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip via the Rafah Crossing Point since October 21," Chairman of the State Information Service Diaa Rashwan said in a press statement.

He added that a total of 239 flights carrying humanitarian aid have been sent to Egypt to help Gazans, noting that Egypt's aid makes up 70 percent of the enclave's total aid.

The relief aid includes 2,973 tons of medical supplies, 11,972 food tons, 9,111 tons of water, 127 tons of shelter and tent material and 2,611 tons of other relief supplies, he noted.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that the Gaza truce had been extended for two more days. (end)

