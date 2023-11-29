Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Plant In Surat: 24 Workers Injured After Explosion In Storage Tanker

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "24 workers have been injured as fire breaks out at a chemical plant in Gujarat's Surat city after an explosion in storage tanker, PTI reported while citing an official fire broke out in the factory at Sachin GIDC area in Surat, ANI reported. As soon as information was received, the fire department reached the spot than a dozen vehicles of fire brigade and private companies were at the scene.(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)
MENAFN29112023007365015876ID1107507392
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.