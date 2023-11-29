Iran's Army Tracks, Identifies U.S. Aircraft Carrier In Regional Waters: Report

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Nov 29 (NNN-IRNA) – The Iranian Army has tracked and identified a U.S. aircraft carrier, in the Gulf of Aden and the Sea of Oman.

“The intelligence systems of the Navy of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), tracked and identified the aircraft carrier through the exchange of information, with the army's naval forces and thanks to their complete dominance over the Strait of Hormuz,” it said.

The report cited high-ranking Iranian commanders and officials as saying that, the U.S. aircraft carrier's presence in regional waters would not help improve security in the region, but provoke tension and insecurity.

Regional countries could ensure the region's security without foreigners' interference, and the U.S. presence was not needed, they said.

The U.S. Central Command announced on Sunday that, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier had sailed through the Strait of Hormuz and would patrol the strategic waterway“to ensure freedom of navigation.”– NNN-IRNA