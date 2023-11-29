DUBAI HOLDING ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT COP28 AS PRINCIPAL PATHWAY PARTNER

(MENAFN- Epress release) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28 November 2023: Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with an extensive portfolio of AED 130 billion worth of assets, has announced its participation as Principal Pathway Partner at the 28th meeting of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28). Underscoring its commitment to the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative, Dubai Holding has signed the UAE Climate Responsible Companies Pledge in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE).



Leveraging its diversified portfolio, Dubai Holding and its companies, will host a series of events and inspiring presentations during the 13 days of the annual meeting to showcase sustainable technologies, drive meaningful conversations and help develop impactful long-term solutions that support the global climate agenda.



As part of its Sustainability Strategy and commitment to minimising its climate impact, Dubai Holding developed a group-wide decarbonisation roadmap towards Net Zero 2050, supported by interim targets up to 2030. The decarbonisation strategy covers initiatives to improve its energy, waste and water management and increasingly invest in alternative and cleaner sources of energy.



Amit Kaushal, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding, said: “We are proud to announce our sponsorship with COP28, particularly given the critical need to address climate change. As a key enabler of the knowledge-based economy in Dubai and a major contributor to its diversification, we have long recognised our duty to support the emirate’s sustainable development journey. Responsible environmental stewardship lies at the core of our business, and our net zero pledge signifies our commitment to the UAE leadership's Net Zero 2050 initiative and our intent to continue building resilient businesses that safeguard a sustainable future for all.”

-Ends-























MENAFN29112023006549014258ID1107506958