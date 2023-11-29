ENSP Becomes The World's Largest Campus Dedicated To The“SWEET ARTS”

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India – 29th November 2023 – The École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie (ENSP), a world-renowned benchmark in the pastry-making and ice-cream-making arts located in Yssingeaux (Haute-Loire, France), officially inaugurated the new extension to its 2,300sqm campus on Friday the 24th of November.



On this occasion, the following spoke: Alain Ducasse, founder of École Ducasse, Laurent Wauquiez, President of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region, Marie-Agnès Petit, President of the Haute-Loire Department, Yvan Cordier, Prefect of the Haute-Loire Department, Pierre Liogier, Mayor of Yssingeaux, Luc Debove, Director and Chief Director and Executive Chef of the ENSP, World Ice Champion and Meilleur Ouvrier de France and Yves Thuriès, Chef and double Meilleur Ouvrier de France.



THE CULMINATION OF A FAR-REACHING PROJECT



Initiated in June 2022, the project meets ENSP's need to expand in response to growing demand for pastry training. In all, the extension includes three new classrooms, four laboratories and 32 student apartments. As a result, the ENSP has grown from 5000sqm to 7300sqm, making it the world's largest campus dedicated to the "Sweet Arts"



During the inauguration ceremony, Yves Thuriès was surprised to discover that the extension had been named in his honor – a fitting way to underline his involvement and commitment to the school he took over in 2007 alongside Alain Ducasse.



A GLOBAL BENCHMARK



Over the past 40 years, ENSP has established itself as the benchmark school of excellence in the world of the "Sweet Arts", offering training in pastry-making, chocolate-making, confectionery, ice-cream-making and baking.



With its 19 pastry chef trainers and 25 academic teachers, the school trains 1,500 students from more than 70 different nationalities throughout the year. Offering an extensive portfolio of training courses, the ENSP is the benchmark for all leading professionals in the "Sweet Arts", who come to perfect their expertise or develop new ones with the world's greatest experts.



TAILORED TRAINING COURSES



The broad portfolio of programs caters for all training needs in the field: from undergraduate courses such as the three-year Diplôme Supérieur des Arts Pâtissiers, to intensive retraining programs such as the eight-month CAP Pâtissier, the eight-month Diplôme des Arts de la Pâtisserie Française and the two-month Essentiels de la Pâtisserie Française course.



In addition to these programs, an array of 70 professional training courses is available on site, taught by Meilleurs Ouvriers de France, World Champions and acknowledge experts. The great names in French and international patisserie have trained here and return to perfect their techniques.



Elise Masurel, Managing Director École Ducasse: "We are extremely proud that this project has come to fruition, further consolidating the excellence of our schools in France, in parallel with their international expansion."



Luc Debove, Director and Executive Chef ENSP, World Ice Cream Champion and Meilleur Ouvrier de France Glacier, holder of the Ordre National du Mérite Agricole distinction and project leader: "This is far more than a simple achievement for ENSP, as this extension will enable our school to become the largest campus in the world dedicated to the 'Sweet Arts'. It also represents a major opportunity for Yssingeaux and the entire region, which is now emerging as a strategic hub for the pastry industry worldwide, with all the benefits that this brings from a local standpoint."





ABOUT ÉCOLE DUCASSE



École Ducasse is a network of schools founded in 1999 by multi-starred chef Alain Ducasse, dedicated to the transmission of outstanding French expertise and excellence in culinary and pastry arts. École Ducasse runs three schools in France – Paris Studio, Paris Campus and École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie as well as international schools with – Manila Campus in the Philippines, Gurugram Campus in India and Nai Lert Bangkok Studio in Thailand. All are united by a desire to share a passion for gastronomy with seasoned professionals as well as food enthusiasts, career changers and students. This broad portfolio of programs aims to meet all training needs: from short programs for experts or food enthusiasts to intensive two, four-or six-month programs, to three-year undergraduate programs and bachelor's degree in culinary and pastry arts. École Ducasse is part of Sommet Education, worldwide leader in hospitality education. In October 2023, École Ducasse was awarded the title of World's Best Culinary Education Institution.

