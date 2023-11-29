Amount of Palestinians detained by Israel since October 7 increases to over 3,290

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Palestinian Prisoners Society disclosed that the total of Palestinians taken into custody by Israel in the West Bank has escalated to surpass 3,290 individuals since the outset of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7.



This comprehensive list encapsulates 125 women and 145 children, underscoring the wide-ranging impact of the arrests.



It is worth mentioning that even during the ongoing humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip, the apprehension of Palestinians has persisted, with at least 168 individuals detained over the course of the past five days alone.



Adding a somber dimension to the situation, the report from the organization also highlights the regrettable fact that six Palestinian detainees have met their demise within Israeli prisons since the conflict's inception.



The genesis of the current hostilities can be traced back to October 7 when Israel initiated a substantial military campaign in the Gaza Strip, prompted by a cross-border attack perpetrated by Hamas.



The repercussions of this military offensive have been profound, with health authorities in the Gaza enclave recording a staggering toll of over 15,000 casualties.



Among these, particularly distressing is the loss of 6,150 children and 4,000 women, underscoring the deeply concerning humanitarian impact and the gravity of the situation on the ground.



The ongoing conflict continues to exert a devastating toll on both Palestinian lives and the geopolitical landscape, warranting sustained attention and diplomatic efforts to alleviate the crisis.

