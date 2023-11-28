DP World-Sokhna Launches $80M Logistics Park Project In SCZONE

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) Chairperson Walid Gamal El-Din attended the foundation stone laying ceremony for the DP World-Sokhna Logistics Park project in the Ain Sokhna area.

Gamal El-Din said that SCZONE's strategic vision is to become a regional hub for various services, especially logistics, by establishing logistics areas and warehouses and advancing the development work in ports. The strategy aims to enhance the economic zone's ability to attract global investments in targeted industrial and service sectors. He added that logistics zones also offer a smart and efficient solution to support global supply chains amid the increasing demand for goods and merchandise due to the current global challenges.

Urs Moll, the Country Manager for Egypt at DP World in Sokhna, stated that the new logistics park will provide a distinguished service, especially in light of the SCZONE's development work in the port, which enabled it to receive different types and generations of ships, such as ro-ro ships, dry and liquid bulk ships, general cargo, and even cruise ships. He said that DP World, through the logistics warehouse project, will offer another type of logistics services required to support supply chains and the global trade movement.

Moll said that the first phase of the Logistics Park project will cost $50m and will be completed by the end of 2024.

The DP World-Sokhna Logistic Park project is located in the integrated Sokhna area of the SCZONE and covers 300,000 sqm. The project will create 600 direct job opportunities, with a total investment of $80m. It aims to serve investors and customers in the logistics, commercial, and distribution sectors within the Egyptian market and neighboring markets. The first phase of the project is expected to start operating after its construction is finished by the end of 2024.