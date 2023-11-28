Assets Worth Almost UAH 12.5B Sold Via Prozorrole Since-Year Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the start of 2023, successfully held auctions via the Prozorro system have replenished the budgets of various levels with UAH 12.49 billion, including UAH 197 million in the past week.

The Prozorro press service said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"In 2023, the Prozorro system replenished budgets of various levels with UAH 12.49 billion. This amount was generated by almost 17,000 successfully held online auctions," the report says.

According to data from the Prozorro system, most revenues came from the sale of insolvent banks' assets (UAH 4.38 billion), small privatization auctions related to state and municipal property (UAH 2.77 billion), bankruptcy case auctions (UAH 2.61 billion), sale and lease of land (UAH 1.08 billion), the sale of property and assets (UAH 1.00 billion).

The company added that more than 2,000 auctions are currently at the stage of closing deals. Proceeds from them are expected to reach UAH 1.21 billion.

As of November 28, more than 4,700 online auctions were announced in the system.

As reported, the State Property Fund raised UAH 8.1 million from 12 privatization auctions last week.