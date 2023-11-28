Dubai Culture Awards Winners In 2Nd Dubai Festival For Youth Music

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) announced the winners of the Dubai Festival for Youth Music during the conclusion of its second edition hosted at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library in Dubai. The festival aims to enrich the artistic scene, strengthen cultural and creative industries, and infuse new talent into the local music sector by developing the skills of Emirati and UAE-based talents aged between 15 to 35.

The awarding ceremony was attended by Dr Salah Al Qassem, Advisor at Dubai Culture, and a gathering of national artists, including Ibrahim Jumaa, who was honoured by the Authority as the Music Personality of the Year in recognition of his long artistic journey and contributions to enriching the field.

The festival competition, featuring 10 categories of intense competition among the finalists, allowed them to showcase their creativity by presenting a variety of distinctive musical and vocal compositions. The judging panel and the audience witnessed their high capabilities and diverse skills in various musical areas, including singing, composition, instruments, and more.

During the award ceremony, Hamdan Mohamed Fayrouz was awarded the Best Male Singer (Solo), while Lizara collected the Best Female Singer (Solo). The Arab Choral Group won Best Singing Group (Choral), Yamen AlAour picked up the Best Oud Player award, Bassam Tarabulsi triumphed as Best Woodwind Player, Rashid Waleed Al-Marzouqi achieved the Best Pianist award, and the Aleppo Band won the Best Instrumental Band (Oriental). The Best Instrumental Band (Western) award went to the Cadenzas Strings, and Saeed Al Ghunimi received Best Theatrical Performance. The Excellence in Music for People of Determination award went to Jamal Al Badawi.

Doctor and music composer Mohamed Hamami presented a series of compositions during the festival, which also featured active participation from a group of people of determination who excelled in their performances. The second edition of the festival attracted more than 90 participants from various emirates, with more than 33 qualifiers reaching the final stage.