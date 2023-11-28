Russia Starts Free Grain Supplies To Africa - MFA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia has begun to supply grain free of charge to Africa, a
Special Representative of the Russian President for the Middle East
and African countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov
said at the Primakov Readings forum, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"As part of ensuring food security on the African continent,
which is really of great interest to our African partners, the
implementation of free supplies of Russian grain to a number of
countries on the continent has begun," he said.
"Russian President Vladimir Putin named them [these states -
TASS]: Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, CAR (Central African
Republic - TASS), Eritrea and other African countries," he
added.
The 9th International Scientific Expert Forum Primakov Readings
is underway on November 27-28 in Moscow. Its theme is
"Postglobalization Horizons." TASS is the general information
partner of the conference.
