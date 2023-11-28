Azerbaijani Parliament Responds To Armenian Parliament's Speaker's Statements

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan once again distorted the existing realities in the region and expressed opinions far from the truth in his statement to reporters on November 28, Trend reports, referring to the statement of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (parliament).

"This interview of the Armenian parliament speaker not only clearly shows that the Armenian leadership is queuing up for "absurd statements", but also demonstrates that it is fighting to curry favor with its foreign patrons. It is impossible to give any other explanation for the latest statements. This 'desire' to erase the fact of Armenia's 30-year occupation of the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan from memory and remove this black stain of Armenian history from the agenda of the international community Simonyan is trying to veil under the guise of looking into the future," the statement reads.

"It would be great if Simonyan started talking about the future by apologizing for the fact that more than 1 million Azerbaijanis became refugees and IDPs as a result of Armenia's policy of ethnic cleansing, leaving their native lands, committed the Khojaly genocide, destroyed 9 towns and hundreds of villages during the occupation," said the statement.

"The statements of the speaker of the Parliament of mono-ethnic Armenia, who destroyed hundreds of historical, cultural, and religious monuments belonging to Azerbaijanis in the territories of Azerbaijan during the occupation and on the territory of Armenia, changed the names of monuments and places of residence, wrote false history, regarding Azerbaijan, where different ethnic groups coexist amicably and peacefully, and their historical and cultural heritage is protected at the state level, in fact, exposes its true face," the statement said.

It was noted that Simonyan's primitive attempt to give a legal tone to the fact that 7 villages of Gazakh region and the village of Kyarki still remain under Armenian occupation, and vice versa, to accuse Azerbaijan of occupation is nothing but a manifestation of sick thinking.

"The Armenian leadership is used to repeating lies aimed at deceiving the international community that supposedly 'Azerbaijan is preparing for war' and 'refuses peace negotiations'. We would like to remind Simonyan once again that it was Azerbaijan, after the 44-day war, that initiated the signing of a peace treaty with Armenia based on the principles of international law," the parliament said.

"Over the past 3 years, Armenia has tried to hinder the peace process with its political and military provocations. Now there is a historic chance for the establishment of long-term peace in the region. Azerbaijan has repeatedly declared its readiness for peace with Armenia on the basis of recognizing the territorial integrity and sovereignty of both countries. And at such a moment Armenia is trying to prolong the negotiation process by delaying for a long time to respond to Azerbaijan's proposals on the text of the peace treaty. We once again state that Azerbaijan is a supporter of sustainable peace in the region and supports the normalization of relations with Armenia and the signing of a peace treaty. We believe that now there are ample opportunities for signing the peace treaty. Therefore, we call on the Armenian side to refrain from such provocative and far-from-the-truth statements and make its contribution to peace," the statement reads.