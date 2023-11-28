Azerbaijani Parliament Responds To Armenian Parliament's Speaker's Statements

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Armenian
Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan once again distorted the existing
realities in the region and expressed opinions far from the truth
in his statement to reporters on November 28, Trend reports, referring
to the statement of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (parliament).
"This interview of the Armenian parliament speaker not only
clearly shows that the Armenian leadership is queuing up for
"absurd statements", but also demonstrates that it is fighting to
curry favor with its foreign patrons. It is impossible to give any
other explanation for the latest statements. This 'desire' to erase
the fact of Armenia's 30-year occupation of the internationally
recognized territories of Azerbaijan from memory and remove this
black stain of Armenian history from the agenda of the
international community Simonyan is trying to veil under the guise
of looking into the future," the statement reads.
"It would be great if Simonyan started talking about the future
by apologizing for the fact that more than 1 million Azerbaijanis
became refugees and IDPs as a result of Armenia's policy of ethnic
cleansing, leaving their native lands, committed the Khojaly
genocide, destroyed 9 towns and hundreds of villages during the
occupation," said the statement.
"The statements of the speaker of the Parliament of mono-ethnic
Armenia, who destroyed hundreds of historical, cultural, and
religious monuments belonging to Azerbaijanis in the territories of
Azerbaijan during the occupation and on the territory of Armenia,
changed the names of monuments and places of residence, wrote false
history, regarding Azerbaijan, where different ethnic groups
coexist amicably and peacefully, and their historical and cultural
heritage is protected at the state level, in fact, exposes its true
face," the statement said.
It was noted that Simonyan's primitive attempt to give a legal
tone to the fact that 7 villages of Gazakh region and the village
of Kyarki still remain under Armenian occupation, and vice versa,
to accuse Azerbaijan of occupation is nothing but a manifestation
of sick thinking.
"The Armenian leadership is used to repeating lies aimed at
deceiving the international community that supposedly 'Azerbaijan
is preparing for war' and 'refuses peace negotiations'. We would
like to remind Simonyan once again that it was Azerbaijan, after
the 44-day war, that initiated the signing of a peace treaty with
Armenia based on the principles of international law," the
parliament said.
"Over the past 3 years, Armenia has tried to hinder the peace
process with its political and military provocations. Now there is
a historic chance for the establishment of long-term peace in the
region. Azerbaijan has repeatedly declared its readiness for peace
with Armenia on the basis of recognizing the territorial integrity
and sovereignty of both countries. And at such a moment Armenia is
trying to prolong the negotiation process by delaying for a long
time to respond to Azerbaijan's proposals on the text of the peace
treaty. We once again state that Azerbaijan is a supporter of
sustainable peace in the region and supports the normalization of
relations with Armenia and the signing of a peace treaty. We
believe that now there are ample opportunities for signing the
peace treaty. Therefore, we call on the Armenian side to refrain
from such provocative and far-from-the-truth statements and make
its contribution to peace," the statement reads.
