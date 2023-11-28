Saudi Arabia To Host World Expo 2030

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Paris – The 2030 World Expo will be held by Saudi capital Riyadh, which easily defeated rival bids from Italian capital Rome and South Korea's Busan. Riyadh won 119 votes, Busan 29 and Rome 17, at the general assembly of organizers Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in Paris, France. Pictured, BIE secretary-general Dimitri Kerkentzes and Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud during the press announcement.

Hosting the Expo is of immense importance for the Arab country, whose bid was spearheaded by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, as he seeks to secure the world's top events to showcase Saudi Arabia across the globe. The date of 2030 is hugely symbolic for MBS, coinciding with the key milestone in the Vision 2030 program to diversify Saudi Arabia economically and culturally.

The Riyadh Expo is set to take place from October 2030 to March 2031 on the theme“The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow,” according to the Saudi bid.

These megaevents, seen as a“a machine to boost growth and strengthen influence,” contribute to forge a global“political image,” says sociologist Patrick Le Galès, research director at France's Sciences Po. Saudi Arabia is also set to host the 2034 football World Cup after emerging as the only bidder for the event.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP

